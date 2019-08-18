The United Family to donate soccer balls to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the The United Family:

The United Family will donate 96 soccer balls to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock as the 2019-2020 school year gets underway.

With 94 stores in 53 communities across Texas and New Mexico, The United Family believes whole-heartedly in investing in the communities it serves. The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock provides a safe place for youth to spend time in a constructive manner, a ministry The United Family is honored to support.

In total, more than 700 balls have been donated to the six regions The United Family serves, including Albuquerque, Amarillo, Midland-Odessa, DFW and Wichita Falls.

The donation will take place on Tuesday, August 20th, at the United Supermarkets located at 1701 50th street.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 20th

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

WHERE:

United Supermarkets

1701 50th Street

Lubbock, TX

About The United Family®

In its 103rd year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

(News release from The United Family)