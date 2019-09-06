The United Family to host free health fairs across West Texas

Brenda Garcia, Health & Wellness Manager with the United Family, and Crockett Tidwell, Clinical Services Manager with the United Family interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming health fairs.

The fairs are aimed at giving community members information and resources to obtain and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

On Sat. Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the health fairs will be held at Amigos locations in Lubbock at 112 N. University Ave., in Plainview at 2403 N. Columbia St., in Amarillo at 3300 I-40 E., and in Hereford at 520 N. 25 Mile Ave.

United Family representatives will provide free glucose, blood pressure, total cholesterol screenings and shopping guides for Heart Health, Diabetes and Weight Management. healthy snack and recipe options will be offered for a fresh take on wholesome ingredients.

Flu shots will also be provided for a fee or with insurance.

The full interview can be viewed in the video above.