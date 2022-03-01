LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

From Wednesday, March 2 to Friday, March 4, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin a hiring event to bring on new team members. These events will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS / AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview during this three-day hiring event.

While The United Family is hiring in every department throughout all stores, new team members that join the food service team are eligible for a $250 sign-on bonus and full-time food service managers are eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus, any department hire can start shifts as soon as the next week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”



In addition to the sign-on bonuses, team members will have opportunities to access benefits of The United Family like grocery discounts, paid time off, leadership programs, college savings opportunities and more.

About The United Family ®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

