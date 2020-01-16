The United Family to host T-shirt sales for fallen first responders

The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The United Family will host the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and Lubbock Professional Police Association in their upcoming t-shirt sales to raise money for fallen and injured first-responders, Lieutenant David Eric Hill, Officer Nicholas Reyna and Firefighter Matt Dawson.

Hill and Reyna were killed, while Dawson was injured in the line of duty on Saturday, January 11. Both LPFFA and LPPA will be at the Market Street location at 3405 50th Street, on Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19.

The United Family is inviting the public to continue their show of support in raising funds for the families of the first-responders. One-Hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Hill, Reyna and Dawson families.

The United Family has been a proud supporter of first-responders during its 104-year history in each community it serves and continues to do so during this time of tragedy.

WHEN:

Friday, January 17, Noon – until supplies last

Saturday, January 18, 1:00 p.m. – until supplies last

Sunday, January 19, 1:00 p.m. – until supplies last

WHERE:

Market Street

3405 50th St.

Lubbock, TX. 79413

WHO:

The United Family, Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, Lubbock Professional Police Association

