LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family will kick-off a donate-at-the-register campaign for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place at the Market Street located at 4205 98th Street in Lubbock.

CASA of the South Plains is a non-profit with the mission of inspiring, educating, and empowering solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interests of children in the foster care system. The campaign will begin on June 15 and continue through June 27.

This donate-at-the-register campaign will run in all United Family stores in Lubbock, including United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos. As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The proceeds will go directly to support CASA and the children they serve on the South Plains.

WHO:

Mike Foster, Store Director, The United Family

Stacy Kelley, CASA on the South Plains



WHAT:

CASA Fundraiser Kick-Off/First Donation

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 15 @ 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Market Street (4205 98th St. Lubbock, Texas 79423)

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)