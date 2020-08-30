The United Family to kick off MDA “Aisles of Smiles” campaign on Sept. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Wednesday, The United Family is set to kick off the Aisles of Smiles campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The MDA was started in 1950 by a group of people looking to better the lives of those who deal with neuromuscular conditions. To this day, the organization continues to pursue the promise to free families from the life-threatening effects of muscular dystrophy and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

During the campaign, guests will be able to purchase qualifying products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags. A portion of the sale on these specific products will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cure for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

Guests may also make a monetary donation at the register of any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos or United Express locations. Funds collected will go to support local children and families in the areas in which they were raised.

**Please be prepared to wear a mask and social distance during the event. Thank you.**

WHO:

Tony Crumpton, CMO for The United Family

Tom Barnett, MDA spokesperson

Christine Hill, MDA spokesperson

MDA family

WHAT:

MDA Aisles of Smiles Campaign Kick-off

WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 2 @ 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

United Supermarkets, 12815 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423

