The United Family to kick off School Supply Drive scan tag fundraiser for local students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family will kick off the annual School Supply Drive scan tag fundraiser on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. at the Market Street on 98th Street and Quaker Avenue.

To start the fundraiser, superintendents from Lubbock-area school districts will gather to shop for the initial donated supplies.

Just like in 2020, guests will be encouraged to donate at the register instead of purchasing school supplies for donation barrels. This will allow guests to make a monetary donation of any amount at the register when purchasing their groceries.

School districts benefiting from the supply drive will include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD. Guests will be able to make donations at any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock or Slaton. Each school receiving donations will directly distribute them to families in need.

WHO:

The United Family Representatives

Representatives from: Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD

WHAT:

School Supply Drive Kick-off event

WHEN:

Thursday, July 22, 2021 @ 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Market Street (4205 98th Street)

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 97 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)