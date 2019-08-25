The United Family’s 28th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic sets new record

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

The United Family® is once again setting a record number for the amount of funds raised through the 28th annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, which will take place August 25th and 26th.

The donations will be presented to 28 United Way agencies from across Texas and New Mexico at the company’s tournament charity dinner at Eberley Brooks Events in Lubbock on Sunday, August 25th.

Since its inception in 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4 million for local charities. The United Family donated $431,000 to United Way agencies last year and looks forward to surpassing that amount this year.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic annual event which brings together our valuable business partners and team members all of whom share our commitment to serving communities,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “I’ve long believed that if you want to make a donation dollar stretch as absolutely far as it can, supporting the United Way in your area is a great way to do it.”

The tournament was named in honor of United Supermarkets longtime produce director, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer in August 2002. The tournament was renamed to honor Jacky Pierce’s memory in 2003. The 28th edition will be played Sunday, August 25th at the Rawls Course and Monday, August 26th at the Lubbock Country Club and the Rawls Course.

“In addition to supporting an incredible cause, our annual golf tournament is another way for our team members to remember and honor our friend Jacky Pierce, who touched all our hearts in many ways,” added Taylor.

Tournament beneficiaries include:

Brown County United Way

Dallam-Hartley County United Way

Deaf Smith United Way

Graham Area United Way

Hutchinson County United Way

Lubbock Area United Way, Inc.

North Texas Area United Way

Ochiltree United Way

Pampa United Way, Inc.

Plainview Area United Way

Scurry County United Way

United Way – Lea County

United Way of Abilene

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County

United Way of Central New Mexico

United Way of Chaves County

United Way Concho Valley

United Way of Deaf Smith County

United Way of Denton County

United Way of Eastern New Mexico

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

United Way of Midland

United Way of Moore County, Inc.

United Way of Northern New Mexico

United Way of Odessa

Thrive in Southern New Mexico, formerly United Way of Otero County

United Way of Santa Fe County

United Way Tarrant County

WHEN:

Sunday, August 25th

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Eberley Brooks Events

8602 County Rd. 7000

Lubbock, TX. 79407

WHO:

Robert Taylor, CEO, The United Family

Glenn Cochran, United Way of Lubbock

(News release from The United Family)