The Wallace Theater announces GivingTuesday fundraising goal

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Wallace Theater announced a fundraising goal of $5,000 for GivingTuesday 2021 which is Tuesday, November 30.

“The Wallace’s 2022 Season will feature it’s first full season of theatrical productions,” a statement said. The Wallace also invited people to download special graphics to share online which encourage people to donate.

The following is a press release from The Wallace:

The Wallace Announces its GivingTuesday Goal! Become a Part of History and Support it’s 2022 Season.

If you’ve visited The Wallace in 2021, you’ve experienced one of the many offerings that it brings to the community: comedy, concerts, educational programs, films, and, most recently, it’s first large-scale musical theater production – Sweeney Todd. These programs, varied and rooted in the passions of their community, all stem from a mission to create experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower!

As The Wallace approaches 2022, it does so with an eye towards the future. The Wallace’s 2022 Season will feature it’s first full season of theatrical productions. The Wallace will continue it’s legacy of providing Hockley County and West Texas with accessible arts-based educational programs, like the completely free Wallace Weekend Players program, a program designed to give accessible theater education to Junior High and High School Students. In addition, The Wallace will continue to bring the best in live music, comedy, and film!

You can empower the mission statement of The Wallace this holiday season by supporting this GivingTuesday, November 30!

GIVE!– This Giving Tuesday, The Wallace is asking for your support to fund our 2022 Season.

The Wallace’s goal for this GivingTuesday is $5,000. A donation given between November 23rd and November 30th, GivingTuesday, will fund a new year of theatrical performances, live concerts, educational programming, and more!

Your contribution creates unforgettable theatrical experiences, pays artists and technical theater workers, builds beautiful sets, access costumes and props, and provides free arts education programs at The Wallace! Help us continue our mission of creating experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. THANK YOU for empowering the next generation of theatermakers!

A donation of $25 or more given between November 23rd and Giving Tuesday will receive a special THANK YOU from The Wallace on social media! Follow us today at @theWallaceTheater.

Giving Tuesday Special: Become a Part of History! A gift of $200 includes a lightbulb that will permanently be installed on The Wallace’s marquee. Your name will be engraved on a plaque of donors dedicated to the Blade and Marquee restoration, and your name will be listed as a season donor. Learn more about the Blade project at WallaceTheater.com/blade.

Donate Today at WallaceTheater.com/giving

SHARE! Help The Wallace spread the word by sharing our campaign on social media, through email, or by word of mouth! The Wallace has created material for those interested in sharing more about the nonprofit at wallacetheater.com/givingtuesdaygraphics.

SUPPORT! Testimonials and awareness support The Wallace! If you’ve visited The Wallace for an event, share your experience with your friends and family and offer insight into our nonprofit organization.

The Levelland Wallace Theater is a 501c3, non-profit organization. All donations made to the Wallace Theater are tax deductible. Donors like you make The Wallace’s programming possible!

Learn more and take action at WallaceTheater.com/giving.

Thank you to our Fall/Winter 2021 Presenting Sponsor!