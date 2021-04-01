The weather is perfect for some golf at 4ORE!

LUBBOCK, Texas – 4ORE! is a 52,000 square-foot facility includes 2,500 square feet of private event space for hosting conferences, corporate outings, social gatherings and parties.

4ORE! offers competitive golf-simulated games for all ages and skill levels. 4ORE! uses advanced Doppler-based technology that will track the accuracy and distance of each player’s shot and immediately map the flight of the ball on a monitor for scoring. Players are awarded for hitting targets on a turf field. Players hit from one of 60 climate-controlled tee boxes that can host up to six players at a time.

Those looking to relax can enjoy the upscale, laid-back atmosphere that features more than 200 high-definition flat-screen TVs and an ample food and beverage menu.

4ORE! is home to a sports bar and grille that seats 200 guests with three full-service bars and an extensive chef-driven food and beverage menu. West Texas weather provides the ideal environment for families and friends to enjoy live entertainment and games on the outdoor patio, or to relax with a cocktail at the luxury outdoor terrace and bar on the second floor.

The 2,500 square-foot elite training academy offers professional club fittings and an outdoor, full-range chipping and putting green. The academy is developed and managed under the leadership of PGA touring professional and Lubbock Coronado High School golf standout, J.J. Killeen. Private and group lessons, camps and clinics are available for golfers of all ages and skill levels.

4ORE! is managed by Troon Golf, the largest third party manager of golf and club operations in the world. Troon currently manages properties in more than 30 countries and 35 American states, including the Jerry S. Rawls Course in Lubbock. They bring more than 25 years of experience and expertise in the golf hospitality industry to this project.