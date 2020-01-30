“The worst case I’ve seen,” 28 dogs rescued from condemned home

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock Animal Services rescued 28 dogs from a condemned home in Southeast Lubbock in what they are calling “the worst case they’ve seen.”

The dogs were living in their own feces, had fleas, and had several cases of mange.

The homeowner, an elderly woman, is in Adult Protective Custody.

“It’s just unbelievable what they were living in, no animal or human should ever be in there,” said Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Services.

LAS was first called in to investigate after an elderly man was having a medical emergency and first responders were unable to reach him.

“The homeowner was pushing the dogs back with a stick, and said she couldn’t leave her own home because the dogs would escape,” Greene said. “I tried to help her, but three of them did manage to get out.”

All of the dogs are recovering at LAS’s facility where they are being treated for various medical ailments.

Greene is asking the experienced fosters to please get involved, or donate, as the dogs are highly-unsocialized.

“They were born and raised in that house, and we have reason to believe they are all in-breed, which could lead to some genetic problems,” Greene said. “This is a huge project, and any help we get would be great.”

If you would like to foster or donate, you can call Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057.