LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock YWCA, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Lubbock Lemonade Day board are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch preparations for Lubbock’s annual Lemonade Day at 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA event room.

The purpose of the ribbon cutting ceremony is to advertise to parents and students about Lemonade Day.

The event highlights upcoming opportunities for the entrepreneurs, said the press release.

“Lemonade Day is an event where students can learn many principles of entrepreneurship by hosting a lemonade stand,” said Corporate Engagement Director, Nancy Sharp.

Participation is open to any school age child.

The event will help kids learn how to write a business plan, get a bank loan, apply for a health department permit to sell lemonade and many more.

Kids will get a chance to apply their knowledge to their one-day business event by selling lemonade across the city.

Lemonade Day occurs on May 6.

Registration is open up until Lemonade Day.

For more information, visit https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock