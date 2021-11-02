Theft case in East Lubbock escalates to armed confrontation, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – What started as a theft case in an East Lubbock store turned into an armed confrontation between a store clerk with a box cutter and another person with a knife, according to a police report.

Just before 9:30 p.m., October 30, an officer responded to Dollar General, 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the police report, an employee saw the suspect walk into the business, grab alcohol from a cooler and put it in a shopping cart. The suspect got in the line at the register but then attempted to leave without paying, the report said.

The employee jumped over the checkout counter, the report said. Then, the employee pulled out his box cutter just in case the suspect tried to hit him with the cart.

The suspect then pulled out a black pocketknife approximately 5 inches in length and opened it in a “threatening manner,” the report said.

The employee told the officer he was scared and moved out of the way to let the suspect out the door, the report said.

According to surveillance footage viewed by the officer, the suspect ran northbound to the Park Meadow Villas, 2502 Weber Drive, but was not located.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday.