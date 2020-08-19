Video: ‘There is nobody better,’ moment Krista Gerlich introduced as Lady Raider head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University formally introduced Krista Gerlich on Wednesday as the new head coach of the Lady Raiders.

“There is nobody better at this moment in time,” said Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt as he introduced her during a virtual news conference via Zoom video.

“I have waited a long time to be here and to do this,” Gerlich said.

