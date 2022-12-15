LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance said the South Plains economy is looking bright for 2023.

John Osborne, CEO of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, said in the past decade Lubbock typically saw 1,000 to 1,500 jobs created within the year.

“…More recently, we’re starting to see that number inched up more towards that 2,500 to 3,000 jobs created every year.” Osborne said.

Osborne told Everythinglubbock.com that Lubbock will also see significant investments.

“…From existing companies that we have here as well as new companies that are looking to move here.” Osborne said.

LEDA said Lubbockites will continue to see construction throughout town in the East and North sides and that’s because of growing economy.

“One of our big wins this last year was the designation of I-27, being extended between Lubbock and Laredo.” Osborne said.

Osborne said that this year LEDA is seeing companies continue their decision making through December and its one of the busiest times he’s seen.

“In terms of the projects that we’re working both some local companies growing as well as new companies that are considering us.” Osborne, said.

“We’re really excited about 2023 and the opportunities that are before us.” Osborne said.