LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been just under seven years since 24-year-old Alejandro Hernandez was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash near 4th St. and Slide Rd.

Genesis Campbell, Hernandez’s widow, said no matter how much time goes by, she remembers it all like it was yesterday. She explained that Hernandez was crossing the street to grab some milk from the grocery store when he was hit by an SUV that failed to stop and help. Campbell said the sight she would walk up to on that March 2017 night still haunts her to this day.

“It felt like a ghost town, and I just see my husband lying in the middle of the street facedown,” Campbell said. “What kind of individual can hit somebody and leave them there in the middle of the street and run and hide for so long?”

In October 2022, investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were able to track down and arrest then 45-year-old Reuben Castillo on charges of failing to stop and render aid causing death. It’s a second degree felony carrying up to 20 years in prison.

“So many people told me this was a cold case and nobody was ever going to find who did it,” Campbell said. “I never lost faith because everything in the dark comes to light. I knew it was only a matter of time, and even though I do forgive him [Castillo], we still have to be held accountable for our actions.”

At the time of the tragic crash, Campbell was left as a single parent to their then 2-year-old son, Alejandro, and 1-year old son, Abel. Campbell was also five months pregnant with their daughter, Avianna.

“No one tells you the downside of some blessings,” Campbell said. “Being blessed with a husband and a father like that was so amazing. I just never imagined that he wouldn’t be there, so when he wasn’t, it made the pain that much deeper because then I was able to truly realize what it was that we had in him, because there’s nobody like him.”

Campbell said the immense sadness of losing Hernandez will never go away, but she’s found a way to embrace forgiveness and move forward.

“Our babies were babies, so they didn’t understand,” Campbell said. “Now that they’re older, it’s something I have to relive and explain over and over. It’s just having peace with it and being able to tell my kids, ‘we’re not victims, we’re victorious.’”

A trial for this case set for Jan. 8 wasn’t reached. We reached out to officials with the Lubbock County Courthouse who told us they aren’t sure when the trial will be rescheduled. In the meantime, Castillo remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $100,000.