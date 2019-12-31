Lubbock Fire Rescue, Mr. W Fireworks share tips for safety when using fireworks

LUBBOCK Texas- As people prepare to ring in the new year with fireworks, Lubbock Fire Rescue and Mr. W Fireworks share some tips on how to stay safe.

Division Chief Gary Vaughn said that popping fireworks within city limits is illegal and that anyone caught with fireworks could face penalties.

“If they’re caught popping fireworks inside the city they can either relinquish their fireworks to us for disposal or they can risk getting fined up to $1,000,” he said.

He said even in an area where popping fireworks is allowed that one should be in an open space away from tall grass or homes.

Laura Bailey with Mr. W Fireworks said children with sparklers should be monitored from beginning to end.

“Watch them. Don’t let them grab the end of it, because the end is still hot. And so if they do that, you know they’ll think it’s out and they’ll grab the other end to throw it away, and they burn their little fingers,” she said.

She said her store prints tips on its bags to ensure safety.

The tips are as follows: