LUBBOCK, Texas — On Veterans Day, AccentCare held a “We Honor Veterans” ceremony at Vitality Assisted Living in Lubbock. A Veteran’s Wall of Honor for residents was unveiled and there was a Veteran Pinning Ceremony for those who served.

The event had a “great turnout,” according to a press release.

“Although the staff at Accentcare Hospice felt privileged to honor the veterans in this special way, we acknowledged that the moment was not about us. It was about the veterans who struggled, and still struggle from old wounds because they fought hard to protect us and the beautiful freedoms this country provides. The focus, the praise, and the thanks deservedly rests on them on this day.” Cherie Miranda, Manager of Volunteer Services & Community Outreach

