‘They said they’re out of money’ Texas Judge talks about Texas Rent Relief closing their application

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pink notification placed on the Texas Rent Relief’s website states that the program has received more requests than they have funds. This forces the program to set an application deadline for November 5, 2021.

Lubbock County Judge Jim Hansen said the abrupt notice caught him and many of his colleagues off guard.

“Now they end the program with no notice,” Judge Hansen said, “which is most shocking and surprising to me, because nobody in the state of Texas knows this.”

The program provides funds for landlords and tenants behind in rent and utility payments to avoid eviction due to the pandemic. The program has cut checks to over 174,000 Texans since February and provided close to $1 billion in financial relief.

The deadline set for late Friday afternoon only gives applicants less than 24 hours to complete their application to even be considered for assistance. That’s if they know to apply at all. Judge Hansen said it’s giving virtually no time for people to apply for help.

“They actually gave no notice. I found out today approximately 24 hours before it ends, that it’s ending,” Judge Hansen said. “And no one else I’ve checked with the Justice Court Training Center in Austin. They didn’t know about it…I was the only one that knew about it.”

Click the link for the Texas Rent Relief fund to find the application.