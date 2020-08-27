“They’re doing great:” Lubbock firefighters help battle deadly wildfires in California

LUBBOCK, TX — As hundreds of wildfires continue to torch Northern California, some firefighters on the front lines facing the blaze are from right here in the Hub City.

“They’re doing great. They’re staying busy. Most of those times, they’re working 12 hour shifts or sometimes even longer,” Kevin Ivy, Battalion Chief of Training for Lubbock Fire and Rescue, said.

Saturday, four local firefighters shipped out to California to help fight the wildfires, according to Lubbock Fire and Rescue. These firefighters are highly trained in dealing with wild land fires, and they were called to the SCU Lighting Complex Fire, which has burned 365,000 acres and counting.

“We make sure before we send them that we send our most experienced and highly trained guys,” Ivy said.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fires have burned more than 1.25 million acres in the state since August 15.

Ivy added that their daily jobs can change constantly. Sometimes, he said they come face to face with the flames, and other times, they’re looking for sparks or putting out small spot fires. Regardless of the duty, it’s dangerous.

“Even in the little fires, where they’re putting out spot fires, it’s a very dangerous situation,” Ivy said.

Their days are filled with steep climbs carrying heavy equipment and inhaling smoke. Ivy said firefighters have to rely on each other in situations like this.

“I know they’re working hard, and I know they’re looking out for each other. That’s what we do as firemen, we look out for each other,” Ivy said.

Conditions are still grim as the flames continue to consume structures and homes. With the help of firefighters from across the country, Lubbock Fire and Rescue hopes their friends can come home soon.

“You worry about them. You think about them, pray for them. [We’re] just ready for them to get home,” Ivy said.