‘They’ve taken our baby from us:’ Family of Veronica Taylor still asking for answers, 34 years after the teen’s brutal murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — “She was a baby, and they’ve taken our baby from us,” Celestine Taylor, Veronica Taylor’s aunt, said.

It’s been more than three decades of waiting for justice for the family of 13-year-old Veronica Taylor. The sixth grader was brutally murdered in 1987, and her body was found in a snow-covered field adjacent to F.M. 1729 — not far from the neighborhood where she grew up.

To this day, her case has never been solved, and her family fears some have since forgotten about their little girl, even though they never can.

“We never stop thinking about her, and we know that one day justice will be served. Maybe now it’s that time … Even though she’s gone, she lives on in each and every one of us,” Lorene Taylor, Veronica’s aunt, said.

Around their homes, they don’t keep pictures of their niece, saying the memories are still too painful.

“It was 35 years ago, and I still can’t — I’ve never looked at her picture,” Celestine said.

They’re hoping a new $6,000 reward from TX DPS will help warm up this now cold case and finally bring them answers — the answers they need to heal. They’re pleading for anyone with information on the killer or what happened to come forward, but they have their own suspicions too.

“I do believe in my heart [the killer] is somebody that knew her because she would not go to a stranger,” Celestine said.

And they have good reason to think so. Celestine was one of the last to ever see Veronica alive. The teen was last seen walking out of her door that night but never made it home. The next morning, her body was discovered with signs of blunt force trauma, dumped by the side of the road.

“The [reporters said] on the news broadcast that they had found a body on Idalou Road … so it was her body,” Lorene said with emotion in her voice.

“People just take heed, and watch your babies. You’re not expecting any of this, and Lord knows we weren’t. Because otherwise I would have went out that back door with her,” Celestine said.

The family said police told them they had a few suspects over the years but none that would sick. DNA evidence at the crime scene was contaminated during the original investigation.

But later that year, tragedy came in two for the family. A few months after Veronica’s death, her mother died in a car wreck, never knowing who killed her daughter.

But aside from the way Veronica died, her family also wants the public to know about who she was.

“I just think a lot of times of what she would be like and what her future would be if she were alive, and I know she would have gone far,” Celestine said.

They emphasized Veronica was an incredibly intelligent little girl who loved going to school and singing in her church choir.

“[She was] just a friendly, caring person that everybody would fall in love with,” Lorene said.

“You don’t find very many people like her, and there was something special about her from the beginning. You could see it in her,” Celestine said.

Veronica especially loved her family and her baby sister, who was just one year old when Veronica died. Now that baby sister is a mother, and it’s strange for her to think about how she and her own kids have outlived her.

“Listening to my aunts talk about [Veronica], I get really happy, and I get kind of jealous because I didn’t get to know her … I have an older daughter, she’s 15, and for a really, really long time, she was under my wing because of what happened to my sister — so, it took me a while to get past her turning 12 and nothing happening,” Taneka King, Veronica’s sister, said.

After all these years, the family added what keeps them going and feeling so hopeful is their faith in God and their belief in the Bible verse: “Vengeance is mine says the Lord,” Romans 12:19.

The family will never give up their search for justice until the “evil” person or people responsible get prosecuted and stop living a life of freedom — a life Veronica never got. She would be 47-years-old today.

“All of my family members know about this Veronica and what happened to her, so once we’re gone on, they can carry it on,” Lorene said.

Anyone with information on Veronica’s murder has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477. All tips are anonymous.