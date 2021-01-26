Thieves break into Lubbock family’s garage, steal gear of soldier deployed to Washington, D.C.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kelsey Charlton’s boyfriend Tyler Finck was recently deployed to Washington D.C. as member of the Army National Guard.

“He got the call around 11:30 one night and he was gone 12 hours later” said Charlton.

While Finck was on assignment, Charlton said someone broke into her Renaissance Apartment garage on the night of January 24th while she was sleeping. According the Charlton, the thief stole her Lenovo laptop out of her unlocked car.

“I don’t know how they got in there,” said Charlton. “I’m an account executive so all of my work is on that computer.”

Charlton said the thief also stole Finck’s bulletproof vest, a a TAG backpack, and a few other items provided by the military, which all could cost thousands of dollars.

“Not having his gear could back affect him down the line if he wants to re-up his contract or if he’s ready to get out,” said Charlton. “We’re not looking to prosecute anybody or send anybody to jail. I mean really, all we want is our things back.”

Charlton said she believes the items will attempt to be sold online or at a local pawn shop.

“If you see anything that might look suspicious, please let us or the police know,” said Charlton.