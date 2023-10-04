LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee announced the third annual “Getting the Gig” free workshop that will be held on November 30 at Jake’s Sports Café and Backroom from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with lunch provided.

A press release said the workshop is focused on providing local musicians with the resources needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners.

A panel will also be held on how local venue managers share their insight on how to book a performance, playing on the stage of each facility, and how each venue selects talent, according to a press release.

If you would like to register to attend the event, click here.