LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced it will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning system on Friday at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, the siren activation will last 3 minutes.

Sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month, said the release.

According to the release, if the weather forecasts a 10% chance or greater of a thunderstorm on the day of the test, it will be canceled.

The release reminded citizens, “This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.”

For more information on the OWS, visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.