LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students.

The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023

According to the study, Five Guys was the second-most popular chain within 2 miles of the nation’s top universities, one of those being Texas Tech.

Tying for second favorite among TTU students was Raising Canes Chicken Fingers and Slim Chickens.