LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, two disabled veterans received AmTrykes that the Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS said will result in more mobility for the recipients.

Eddie Love, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and Phillip Ybarra, a U.S. Army veteran, were the recipients of Tadpole Series AmTrykes, according to Bobby Sanders the past president of the Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS.

The trikes will enable the veterans to fully extend their legs and gain muscle mass. “The goal is to create independent lifestyles for those with disabilities,” according to Sanders.

Love was even moved to donate to the club.

“This is what we do with our fundraisers. That money goes to therapy majors,” Sanders said.

Sanders said that the AmTrykes for veterans must come through a therapist. He explained that they must assess a person’s need for it before it is approved.

“We proudly serve those who served us,” Sanders continued.

Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS is in its 63rd year. The chapter relies on fundraisers to make its mission possible and on August 24, will host its annual fundraiser at Four Bar K in Lubbock.