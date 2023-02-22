LUBBOCK, Texas — Kutter Webb, 27, pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Webb was previously arrested in January after authorities received a CyberTip that said someone in Lubbock “distributed several hundred files of child pornography via an online messaging application.”

Court records stated that Webb claimed he was “randomly sent child pornography in a group chat online and that it made him sick, so he deleted it.” That turned out to be untrue, court records stated, after law enforcement “immediately” found files on Webb’s phone that showed child sex abuse.

After a full search of Webb’s phone, court records said authorities found 1,700 images and 216 videos of child sex abuse, some of which showed infants and toddlers.

“Webb further admitted that he previously had a sexual conversation with a 15-year-old child and discussed meeting for sex, but ended the conversation without meeting the child,” court records stated.

Webb faced up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime sentence of supervised release.