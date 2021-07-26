Thousands seized from South Lubbock game room, residence

LUBBOCK, Texas– A months’ long investigation ended with thousands of dollars seized from a Lubbock game room and a South Lubbock residence earlier this month, according to court documents.

Muhammad Saleh Siddique, co-owner/operator of Lucky 7 Game Room, and Amier Ali Siddique, also co-owner/operator of Lucky 7 Game Room, were followed and investigated by the Lubbock Police Department since May.

At least three “cooperating individuals” went into the game room, located at 8901 Highway 87 #104, to play on various gambling machines.

Whenever another patron yelled “redeem!” one of the employees paid U.S. currency for a bet, according to court records. To put that in simple terms, official were saying in court records that the business was operating an illegal game room.

Throughout the months’ long investigation, police were able to gather that Saleh and Amier Siddique were the ones handling all of the money for the game room.

Police also noticed Saleh Siddique had “numerous suspicious activities” on his bank account. Furthermore, police said he used illegal proceeds to deposit U.S. currency into his Robinhood investment account and used them to purchase a home in the 8400 block of Wayne Avenue.

Additionally, the Texas Workforce Solutions told police Saleh Siddique had not held a job since he lived in Lubbock back in 2019.

Saleh Siddique would also use his vehicle to bring home money from gambling.

Although Amier Siddique lived in Dallas, police said he still assisted with the laundering money and transferring it into Saleh Siddique’s account.

The three amounts of money seized were $56,982.00, $426.47 and $37,860.00, according to court documents.

Criminal charges were not on record as of Monday. The source of officials records was a set of civil forfeiture requests filed in State District Court.