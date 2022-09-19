LUBBOCK, Texas — Thousands of homes and business were without power Monday afternoon in the greater Lubbock area.

“A crane made contact with an Xcel Energy line northeast of LP&L’s service territory,” Lubbock Power and Light said shortly after the outage began. “The effect cascaded into our territory and interrupted service for our customers and customers of other providers in the region.”

Just before 3:45 p.m., the Xcel outage map showed 487 homes or businesses out. The LP&L map showed 932 out. And the South Plains Electric Cooperative map showed more than 6,200 homes or businesses out of power.

The statement from LP&L did not say who owned or operated the crane. Xcel said via text message that, “It wasn’t our equipment or people operating the crane.”

So far, there have been no reports of injuries. EverythingLubbock.com continues to monitor the situation for updates.

“We are waiting for Xcel to clear the crane and restore the lines before our customers’ power can be restored. Thank you for your patience,” LP&L said.

The Xcel outage map said the estimated restoration time would be 5:30 p.m. The start time was 1:55 p.m.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to SPEC for a statement as well.

SPEC said on social media, “Xcel crews are still working on repairing their transmission line that feeds our substations.”

SPEC also said as of 4:40 p.m., “Xcel crews have cleared the crane from the line. They will start trying to close in the circuit. If the circuit closes successfully and no more repairs are needed, we will be able to get our members back up and running.”