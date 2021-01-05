Three arrested after robbery at gunpoint at Executive Inn, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just after 7.30 p.m. Sunday evening, Lubbock Police responded to the Executive Inn located at the 4400 block of Avenue Q to reports of an aggravated robbery, a police report said.

The police report said the victim took Amy Martinez, 34, to meet up with a friend at the Executive Inn.

The police report said Martinez asked the victim to go inside the hotel room with her where there were also two men.

The victim said that Martinez then demanded his car keys and pointed a gun at him. The victim said he also noticed that another suspect was holding a shotgun, the police report said.

The police report said after the victim refused to give up his car keys, one of the other suspects took the pistol from Martinez and told the victim that he would ‘waste’ him right there.

The police report said the victim handed over his car keys. Martinez and Samuel Salinas, 34, took his car and left the scene.

The police report said the victim began walking home and was picked up by his cousin and taken to the victim’s house where 911 was called.

Police caught up with the suspects later.

Jail records indicated that Martinez and Salinas were both charged with organized crime and other charges.

David Davila, 39, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was charged with organized crime, a parole violation and other charges.

All three remained in the jail as of Tuesday afternoon.