Three arrested for multiple charges in Levelland shooting

LEVELLAND, Texas– Three men were arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Levelland Sunday night, said police.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Avenue C. Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, said Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia.

The victim was later identified as Roland Paredez, 45.

Police found evidence that identified the suspect vehicle, and it was located in a traffic stop near the intersection of North MLK and West Monroe Street, said Garcia.

Officers said there were several people in the vehicle, including a small infant child. Three of those individuals were arrested and taken to the Hockley County Jail, said Garcia.

Those individuals were identified as Jacariay Ford, 20; Darryl Miller, 44; and Detrick Miller, 42.

Paredez told police he had a confrontation with the three suspects who followed him home, said police. When one of the suspects drew a handgun, Paredez told police he and his friend ran inside the home.

Shortly after running into the home, Paredez said he realized that he had been shot.

However, there were several other people in the residence, including children, said Garcia.

Paredez was transported to Covenant Hospital Levelland by EMS and was later transported to Covenant Health in Lubbock, and police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Paredez underwent surgery, but there was not an update on his condition by Monday.

The suspects were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, organized crime and endangering a child, according to police.

Moreover, Garcia said after speaking with the Hockley County District Attorney, the suspects could be facing multiple counts of the current charges because of the amount of people that were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.

Read the Levelland PD news release below:

