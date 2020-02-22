Three arrested in car burglary early Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were arrested early Thursday morning after a police report said they tried to steal a car.

The victims of the crime confronted three people as they were in the process of burglarizing a vehicle, according to the police report, just before 5:00 a.m. on the 200 block of Indiana Avenue. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, causing him to back away, the report said.

The report said the suspects drove away in the car they burglarized, and the victims followed them and gave out their location to police.

Angel Lopez, who was driving the vehicle, stopped the vehicle and ran away. The police report said he was apprehended in the 2700 block of 27th Street. The other two suspects, Kit Abram and Cheyenne Rockey were arrested in the vehicle.

Police found Rockey to be in possession of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the police report, and found a loaded pistol in the car.

All three were charged with engaging in organized crime.