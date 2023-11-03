LUBBOCK, Texas – Trellis Stewart, 22, Kazavian KcKenzie, 29 and Olivia Reed, 22, were arrested on October 26 after the Lubbock Police Department executed a narcotics search at a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue Y, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

As the SWAT team approached the residence, Stewart was leaving and immediately fled on foot in an effort to avoid arrest, court records said.

Officers were able to close the perimeter and take Stewart into custody.

Records said the SWAT team continued to gain entry and search the apartment, court records said. While securing the apartment, officers detained Reed and McKenzie who were found inside the residence.

Investigators found various items of contraband inside the residence. Court records said approximately 4,153 fentanyl pills with “M30 markings” were found as well as about 48.4 ounces of a substance that tested positive for marijuana.

Court records said investigators found various items of drug paraphernalia including Hydrocodone, Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, Oxycodone and Promethazine Hydrochloride. None of the pills were marked prescription bottles or prescribed to the three individuals found in the residence, court records said.

Two firearms were found in the residence by investigators, court records said. One was an AR pistol and another was a handgun, according to records.

Stewart later told investigators that he heard a loud boom and tried to run away, but didn’t know police in uniforms were chasing after him, court records said.

All parties had clear access, control and custody of the contraband located in the apartment and failed to claim ownership of it, court records said.

Stewart was charged with knowingly manufacture or deliver or possess with intent to deliver drugs, possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying a weapon and evading arrest with bonds totaling $212,500. Court records said Stewart was a confirmed “Super Short Money” criminal street gang member.

McKenzie was charged with knowingly manufacture or deliver or possess with intent to deliver drugs, possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying a weapon and a previous federal warrant with bonds totalling $220,000. Olivia Reed was charged with knowingly manufacture or deliver or possess with intent to deliver drugs, possession of marijuana and unlicensed carrying a weapon with bonds totalling $210,000.

As of Friday, all three individuals remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.