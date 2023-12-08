LUBBOCK, Texas — Jaquavius Amariee Willams, 23, Maliki Lee Hardaway, 21, and Savanah Lisete Rodriquez, 23, were arrested on Wednesday for holding a man at gunpoint and robbing him, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim told officers he was called to meet the suspects at the residence in the 600 block of 29th Street to repair their phones. The report said the victim was able to fix two phones but was unable to fix the third. He charged them $110 for the repair of the phones.

The report said Hardaway asked the victim to follow him into the other room to get his payment. When the victim got into the room, Hardaway was pointing a firearm at him, the laser on the gun was pointed to his chest, according to the report.

All three suspects threatened to kill the victim, so he complied with their requests, the report said. When Hardaway took the victim’s phone out of his hand and asked for the password to it, the victim gave it to him out of fear for his life.

The report said that Rodriquez took the cash from the victim’s wallet. Rodriquez then led the victim outside by pointing a firearm at him. The three told the victim that if he called the police they would know who he was and they would kill him, the report said.

With the help of the victim’s descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, officers were able to locate them quickly, the report said.

The suspect vehicle was pulled over in the 2900 block of Avenue F, the report said. Almost immediately after stopping, Hardaway jumped out of the vehicle and flashed a pistol at the officer before taking off running. Willams and Rodriquez stayed with the vehicle, the report said.

A DPS helicopter camera following Hardaway saw him run into an abandoned house nearby, the report said. After receiving orders to come out of the house, Hardaway left. The report said the three were detained without further incident.

The victim’s phone was recovered from where Hardaway was hiding at the abandoned house. The victim’s money was also recovered from the three suspects, said the report.

The three were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and remained there as of Friday afternoon.

Willams was charged with aggravated robbery, engagement in organized criminal activity and five previous warrants; his bonds total $80,000. Hardaway was charged with engagement in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent, unlicensed carrying a weapon, evading arrest and criminal trespass of a building or property; his bonds total $93,500. Rodriquez was charged with aggravated robbery and engagement in organized criminal activity with bonds totaling $80,000.