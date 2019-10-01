Three earthquakes strike Snyder in less than 24 hours

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Geological Survey reported three earthquakes in Snyder, all occurring within 24 hours, beginning on Monday evening.

The first occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The epicenter was reported to be 12 miles north of Snyder, and was a magnitude 4.0 earthquake.

Brady Cobb, who lives in Snyder, said the earthquake passed along quickly.

“It went on for about two or three seconds… all of a sudden it went away,” Cobb said.

The USGS reported another earthquake occurred at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday morning with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale.

Resident of Snyder, Ted Brewer said he only heard he only felt the first.

“It felt like something hittin the house or hitting a tree outside. And you first think maybe an accident, but then you realize what happened, it’s just an earthquake,” Brewer said.

The final earthquake occurred at 6:20 a.m. and was a recorded 2.5 magnitude, according to USGS.

Resident of Snyder, Skipper Martin, said the earthquake wasn’t scary.

“It’s about the third one I felt in ten years now,” Martin said.

Brewer added he had lived in California prior to moving to Snyder, so the earthquake didn’t bother him.

“Living in California, these are nothing,” Brewer said.