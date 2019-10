LUBBOCK, Texas — Three families have been displaced after a fire in a Lubbock apartment complex.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 2105 East 4th St. It occurred on a second story apartment and extended into an attic, according to Gary Vaughn, the Division Chief of Lubbock Fire & Rescue.

The Red Cross is on its way to the scene and will be assisting the displaced families.

This a developing story.