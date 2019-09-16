Three finalists for Lubbock Police Chief announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Monday announced three finalists for the job of Lubbock Police Chief.

The following is a statement from the city.

Lubbock Police Chief Finalists Announcement

The City of Lubbock would like to update the public on the nationwide Police Chief recruiting effort. The process initiated with 43 applicants that went through a three-phase vetting process of the most highly qualified candidates, allowing City leadership to narrow the field to three excellent finalists.

Neal Barron – Neal has served with the Lubbock Police Department for over 23 years, rising to the rank of Assistant Chief. He currently serves as the Assistant Chief of the Bureau of Operations. Neal earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from West Texas A&M University and attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA).

Floyd Mitchell – Floyd has over 29 years of law enforcement experience and has been the Police Chief for the City of Temple, Texas since 2015. Prior to assuming command in Temple, he served over 25 years with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, rising to the rank of Major. Floyd has earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Baker University in Business Administration. He has attended the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and many other leadership programs. Floyd is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA).

Richard Bash – Richard has over 29 years of experience with the Columbus, Ohio Division of Police, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. He currently serves as the organization’s Chief of Staff. Richard earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ohio Dominican University and his master’s degree in Management from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University. He has attended the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and many other leadership programs. Richard is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

As part of the final phase in the selection process, the City will host a Community Reception to take place Wednesday, September 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Terrace Suite of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event will provide an opportunity for City Council members and interested community members to interact with all three finalists.

City leadership will conduct a final interview with each candidate on Thursday, September 26. A comprehensive and thorough process has taken place to get to this point, and the City looks forward to selecting the best-suited finalist to provide the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock community outstanding law enforcement leadership.