ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.

Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, Possession of Marijuana, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Providing False Identification as Fugitive from Justice. He’s also facing multiple charges out of Lubbock, Randall, Carson, Moore, Hutchinson, and Floyd counties for Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession, and multiple counts of Theft.

Dolores Dominguez, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

Martin Gorostiza, 35, has also been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

From left: Salinas, Dominguez, and Gorostiza

According to an affidavit, around 8:00 p.m. on November 17, an officer with the Odessa Police Department spotted a white GMC pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Crosbyton traveling near 42nd Street and Golder Avenue. During a traffic stop, the officer met with the driver, identified as Salinas, who initially lied about his name. Investigators later discovered the suspect’s real name and found that he had six warrants for his arrest issued from counties across the state.

Salinas was detained and officers reportedly found four grams of marijuana in his pocket. Investigators then looked inside the truck and found multiple items that were thought to have been stolen. At that point, all three suspects were taken to the police department for questioning.

In an interview, Dominguez reportedly admitted to possession about 6.8 grams of methamphetamine and a host of other crimes. According to Dominguez, earlier that same day, the trio stole multiple electronic devices from Home Depot- those items were later sold for some cash. The group then traveled to Midland where Salinas was accused of stealing about eight golf clubs from Golf Headquarters just before closing. Investigators used photos posted by the businesses’ social media to positively identify Salinas as the suspect in that case.

Dominguez then said she and both men drove to Odessa and visited the mall where she stole suitcases, purses, jewelry, clothing, and other items from Dillard’s and JC Penny. Dominguez said the men waited in the vehicle while she was inside and that the group then planned to return to Lubbock and sell the rest of the stolen items and split the profit. In all, the group allegedly made off with more than $9,000 worth of stolen goods.

After questioning, the three were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where Gorostiza was reportedly found with 1.1 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his waistband. Each remained in custody as of Friday afternoon. Salinas’ bond has been set at a combined $110,500, Dominguez is being held on a combined $43,500 bond, and bond for Gorostiza has been set at a combined $30,500.