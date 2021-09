LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were in custody after a police chase Tuesday afternoon in Central Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said a traffic stop was initiated near 58th Street and Avenue P. After that, the suspects ran to another car, which was involved in a pursuit.

The chase ended near 41st Street and Indiana Avenue, where the suspects were taken into custody, per LPD.

LPD did not have information on why the traffic stop was initiated.