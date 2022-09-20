LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child Abandonment/Endangerment and other charges connected with the case.

In July, a small child was found alone in a parking lot wearing only underwear. The child’s mother was later confirmed to be Carrillo. Abdel and Ayman Abdel were confirmed to be Carrillo’s roommates.

Carrillo told responding officers she left for work that morning and left the child with the two other suspects. One of the suspects told responding officers he would lock the deadbolts to the patio and front door and leave the child unattended.