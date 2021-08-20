Three injured in Friday night motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night, the Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com.

The crash occurred in the 3000 block of East Canyon Lake Drive, near Canyon Lake Dam, LPD said. It was called in just before 10:00 p.m.

Two people suffered serious injuries in the crash and another had moderate injuries, LPD confirmed. The crash involved a motorcycle and one car.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.