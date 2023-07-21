LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe was set up for three Lubbock children who have qualified for the National Jr. Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.

In total, 13 kids qualified for the National Jr. Olympics. But due to activities outside of track, only three will be able to go. Ashanti Portee spoke with EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday about the kids that are able to attend.

“The Jr. Olympics allows them to compete against the nation. They get to experience track and field, and that’s before the school aspect,” Portee said.

Zoe Jeffery, 7, qualified for nationals in shot put and the 100m dash.

“She loves all things science, and she is a member of Ballet Lubbock and Girl Scouts,” the GoFundMe stated.

Kawhi Sanders, 8, qualified for nationals in the long jump and the 200m dash.

“He loves horses, roping, and playing multiple sports,” the GoFundMe said.

Bailor Myers, 9, qualified for nationals in the 100m dash, the 4×1 relay and long jump.

“Bailor is considered the fastest in Region 18,” Portee said.

“We are very blessed to have this wonderful opportunity, and any donations are greatly appreciated,” the GoFundMe stated. “Thank you in advance.”

If you would like to donate to help these kids advance, please click here.