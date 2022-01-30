LUBBOCK, Texas — Three Lubbock children were reported missing by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Saturday.

Noah Arriola (7), Isaiah Sanchez (4) and Lazae Castilleja (3) have all been missing since Friday, according to the NCMEC.

Arriola is 4 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Sanchez is 3 feet, 5 inches and weights 50 pounds. Castilleja is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. All three are Hispanic males with black hair and brown eyes.

Per the NCMEC, they may be in the company of their parents. The NCMEC advised anyone who sees the children to not approach them or their companions and instead call law enforcement.