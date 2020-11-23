Three Lubbock COVID-19 testing sites to be closed on Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock/City of Lubbock Health Department:

The COVID-19 testing sites located at Rodgers Park Gym, 3306 Auburn, and Combest Health and Wellness Center, 301 40th Street, will be closed Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, November 30.

The COVID-19 testing site located at the Museum of Texas Tech University, 3301 4th Street, will also be closed Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, November 30.

