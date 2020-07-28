Three Lubbock nursing homes report 36 COVID-19 deaths in total

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three Lubbock nursing homes reported 36 total COVID-19 resident deaths as of July 13, according to data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The City of Lubbock first reported a case of COVID-19 connected to a nursing home on March 29. As of July 27, 43 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19, according to the city.

The HHS data was current as of July 13, and the city’s data was last updated Monday, July 28. Since July 13, Lubbock has reported 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center reported 25 residents died of COVID-19, with 84 total virus cases reported in residents, according to the data. 57 recoveries were also reported.

According to HHS data, of the 84 residents who tested positive for the virus at Whisperwood, over 29 percent of them died as a result.

Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center reported 10 residents died. The HHS data showed that overall, 48 residents tested positive for the virus, and 38 were reported as recovered.

That is a death rate of 20 percent, according to the data.

Bender Terrace of Lubbock reported one resident had died from the virus, according to the HHS data, and 19 residents had tested positive overall. There were no recoveries reported.

The data showed the COVID-19 death rate in Bender Terrace was 5 percent.

Two other nursing homes in Lubbock County reported positive COVID-19 cases to the HHS: The Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center, with 4 total cases, and Carillon Senior Living with 2 positive cases.