HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with a theft operation last week, according to a social media post from HCSO Monday evening.

According to the social media post, HCSO created “Operation Energized” to investigate a string of thefts related to stolen batteries from a local business.

Bobby Garrett, 29, and Anthony Landers, 43 were arrested on Friday and Herman Brooks,46 was arrested on Saturday in connection with theft, the social media post said. The recovered items were valued at $7,500.

According to online jail records, Landers and Brooks remained in the custody of the Hockley County Jail.