Three men indicted for child pornography charges, one indicted for enticing a minor

Sterling Richard Brock, Isak Fehr and Jonathan Scott May via the Lubbock County Detention Center. Felipe Mata-Benevides not pictured.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three men were indicted in Lubbock on Wednesday for child pornography charges, and one man was indicted for enticement of a minor, according to court documents.

Felipe Mata-Benavidez, age not listed, was charged with production of child pornography. According to court records, on or about July 3, 2020, Mata-Benavidez filmed an underage girl engaging in sexually explicit content.

Jonathan Scott May, 38, was indicted for receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was arrested September 17, and according to court records he received and distributed child pornography from around February 10, 2020, to the day he was arrested, September 17.

Sterling Richard Brock, 30, was indicted for receipt of child pornography. He was arrested September 4. According to court documents, he received child pornography from an unknown date until his arrest on September 4.

Isak Weibe Fehr, 45, was indicted for enticement of a minor. He was arrested September 29, and according to court records, from on or about September 5 to his arrest, he attempted to entice an underage girl for sexual activity.