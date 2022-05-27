LAMESA, Texas — Three juveniles were arrested in connection to a threat that was made against Lamesa Middle School on Thursday, May 19, according to the Lamesa Police Department.

Police said on Thursday, May 26, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-old males were arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

According to police, the three admitted to “contributing to the post and posting the faked threat” to Lamesa Middle School.

The following is a portion of a press release from the Lamesa Police Department:

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 Detectives with the Lamesa Police Department interviewed three juveniles in connection to this investigation. Detectives were able to obtain evidence and additional information that confirmed the involvement of the three juveniles, one 16 year old male and two 15 year old males, in the “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School. The juveniles admitted to contributing to the post and posting the faked threat. All three juveniles were placed under arrest and are currently being held in an area juvenile detention facility at this time. Jasper Medrano, the original suspect in this case has been cleared of all suspicion in this case and is no longer a suspect.

End of release.