LUBBOCK, Texas– One Friday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released more numbers in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On Friday, 28 inmates tested positive, and a total of 244 were tested, said LCSO Cpl. Patricia Holbert.

There were no reported recoveries Friday.

