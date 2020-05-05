Three people indicted in Central, East Lubbock murders

LUBBOCK, Texas– Three people were indicted in the Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday for murder charges that occurred in March and April.

One of those individuals was Leticia Smith, 49.

Lubbock Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3300 block of E. 16th Street on March 8.

Smith was arrested for the murder of Wanda Porter, 79, who was found unresponsive at the scene. Porter was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Ricky Darnell Clardy, Jr., 20, and Malachi Lamar Gibson, 18, were the other two individuals also indicted for murder on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant said, “On April 4th, 2020 at approximately 01:39 hours, the Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance at 2107 49th Street #D.”

Police said that a total of four victims were inside the residence with gunshot wounds, including Michael Bean and Mia Altamirano.

Bean and Altamirano were later pronounced dead, according to the warrant.

Clardy remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $600,000 plus a parole violation.

From left to right: Ricky Clardy, Jr., Malachi Gibson, Janda-Lee Roberson, images courtesy of Lubbock Police Department.

Gibson also remained in the detention center on a $500,000 bond.

Another individual, Janda Lee Roberson, 18, was not arrested for murder but was charged with a class A misdemeanor – specifically, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury, according the warrant.

